Maryland Air National Guardsmen support world’s largest NATO cyber exercise in Estonia

Maryland Air National Guardsmen of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group and members of the Virginia Air National Guard pose for a group photo during exercise Locked Shields 2025, Tallinn, Estonia, May 6, 2025. 11 Maryland Air National Guardsmen and two members of the Virginia Air National Guard were in attendance for the wide-scale exercise that included 41 countries and hosted over 4000 people in-person and remote. (Courtesy Photo)