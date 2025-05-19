Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen support world’s largest NATO cyber exercise in Estonia [Image 2 of 3]

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group participate in exercise Locked Shields 2025, in Tallinn, Estonia, May 7, 2025. Maryland Air National Guardsmen augmented the Estonian, Lithuanian and Montenegrin blue teams, which included over 450 people. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9052912
    VIRIN: 250507-Z-F3928-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 521.75 KB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
