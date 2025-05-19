Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen support world’s largest NATO cyber exercise in Estonia [Image 3 of 3]

    Maryland Air National Guardsmen support world’s largest NATO cyber exercise in Estonia

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.07.2025

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland Air National Guard and Virginia National Guard, support exercise Locked Shields 2025, in collaboration with Montenegro, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Estonia, in Tallinn, Estonia, May 7, 2025. Participants expanded their knowledge through multinational teamwork that encouraged joint, worldwide collaboration both in-person and remote. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 9052914
    VIRIN: 250507-Z-F3928-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 595.5 KB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
