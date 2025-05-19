New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 20, 2025. During their first night, the new recruits will undergo initial administrative processing, haircuts, initial gear issue, and make a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9051872
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-PC612-1116
|Resolution:
|7565x4590
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.