Charlie Company Receiving

New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 20, 2025. During their first night, the new recruits will undergo initial administrative processing, haircuts, initial gear issue, and make a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)