    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 3 of 8]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 20, 2025. During their first night, the new recruits will undergo initial administrative processing, haircuts, initial gear issue, and make a phone call home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9051871
    VIRIN: 250520-M-PC612-1204
    Resolution: 6511x4866
    Size: 5.77 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Yellow Footprints
    Drill Instructors
    Receiving
    ERR
    MCRDPI

