Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff from the Omaha District’s Oahe Project work alongside students from Bismarck Public Schools, May 12, 2025, during a native tree planting event along the WOZU bike trail near the Cannonball River, N.D. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Feiock)