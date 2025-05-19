Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two students from Bismarck Public Schools team up to plant a native tree along the WOZU bike trail near the Cannonball River, N.D, May 12, 2025, during a partnership project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District’s Oahe Project. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Feiock)