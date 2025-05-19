Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

    CANNON BALL, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Two students from Bismarck Public Schools team up to plant a native tree along the WOZU bike trail near the Cannonball River, N.D, May 12, 2025, during a partnership project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District’s Oahe Project. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Feiock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:06
    Photo ID: 9051856
    VIRIN: 250512-A-A5041-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: CANNON BALL, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail
    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail
    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail
    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    Oahe Dam
    WOZU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download