Oahe Project, WOZU partner again to plant native trees along Cannonball River trail

Courtesy Photo | A WOZU team member provides guidance to students planting native trees along the Cannonball River, N.D., during a joint project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District's Oahe Project, May 12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Feiock)

OMAHA, Neb. — Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District’s Oahe Project once again teamed up with WOZU and local students to plant native tree species along a bike trail near the Cannonball River, N.D. on May 12, 2025.



In total, 54 students from Bismarck Public Schools participated in planting 200 native trees along the WOZU bike trail which crosses USACE-managed land adjacent to the river. The effort marks the latest in a multi-year collaboration between the Oahe Project and WOZU, a grassroots group that blends environmental restoration with youth education and cultural empowerment.



“This continues to be a productive and meaningful partnership,” said Patrick Feiock, Oahe Project deputy operations project manager and chief of the Natural Resource Section. “Reintroducing native species along this corridor supports long-term ecological health and provides hands-on learning for the students involved.”



The partnership provides an opportunity for youth to participate in environmental stewardship. Due to the older age of the student group this year, Corps and WOZU staff provided a brief planting demonstration before allowing students to work in pairs or small groups. Team members roved between groups to ensure proper planting depth and tree placement.



Joseph Pintal, operations project manager at the Oahe Project, praised the fast-paced effort.



“This is the second year with this successful partnership and a great opportunity for the students to actively participate and learn how to plant over 200 native species in a short period of time,” Pintal said.



“The students helped plant Buffalo Berry, June Berry, Choke Cherry, and Plum. Our NRM Team did a great job of instruction to the students on how to plant the native species. Despite the extremely hot weather and wood ticks the students stepped up and did a great job. The success of such event is from the great work our NRM Team did spending time on researching the species, timing to plant, and coordination with the WOZU group. We look forward to doing this partnership event again next year,” he said.



WOZU, founded in 2021, is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering climate resilience and cultural connection through projects that bring people, land and learning together. The name "WOZU" comes from the Lakota word meaning “to plant.”



Feiock noted that these types of efforts align strongly with USACE’s mission to manage public lands for sustainability and recreation.



“It’s about giving the next generation a stake in the land and a sense of belonging,” he said.



As the trail network continues to grow, future collaboration between USACE and WOZU remains likely, with continued emphasis on youth engagement and native species restoration.



This year marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Since 1775, USACE has proudly served the nation by delivering vital engineering solutions, strengthening national security, energizing the economy and reducing disaster risk. Through partnerships like this, USACE continues its mission of environmental stewardship, infrastructure development and service to the American people.