19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, shuts a canopy door in a T-38 Talon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. While visiting Holloman, Kreuder was able to experience the Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System and how it generates virtual environments to deliver scalable, near-peer training while reducing safety risks and environmental impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)