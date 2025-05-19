Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS [Image 6 of 6]

    19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, shuts a canopy door in a T-38 Talon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. While visiting Holloman, Kreuder was able to experience the Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System and how it generates virtual environments to deliver scalable, near-peer training while reducing safety risks and environmental impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 9051843
    VIRIN: 250516-F-WJ136-1153
    Resolution: 6831x4554
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
