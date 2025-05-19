19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 586th Flight Test Squadron soars through the skies at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, visited the 586th FLTS at Holloman and was able to experience the Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System and how it generates virtual environments to deliver scalable, near-peer training while reducing safety risks and environmental impact.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)