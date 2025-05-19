19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS

Nate Vogel, left, 586th Flight Test Squadron T-38 Talon pilot, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, walk to a T-38 Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. During his visit, Kreuder was briefed on how the Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System compiles data to help the Air Force assess operational readiness more accurately and objectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
