19th AF commander flies with 586th FLTS

Nate Vogel, left, 586th Flight Test Squadron T-38 Talon pilot, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, walk to a T-38 Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. During his visit, Kreuder was briefed on how the ​Red 6’s Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System compiles data to help the Air Force assess operational readiness more accurately and objectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)