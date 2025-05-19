Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, right, speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seungbeom, Inspector General Republic of Korea Navy, during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. Carrier Strike Group 11 is in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan K. Serpico)