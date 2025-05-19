Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIMA 2025

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Serpico 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, left, speaks with Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seungbeom, Inspector General Republic of Korea Navy, during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 21, 2025. Carrier Strike Group 11 is in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan K. Serpico)

