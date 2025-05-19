MARFORK recognizes achievements of former ROK CMC translator

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, pins the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on retired Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Eu-Gene Han, a former ROK Commandant of the Marine Corps translator, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2025. Eu-Gene Han served as the ROK CMC translator from July 2023 to November 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)