MARFORK recognizes achievements of former ROK CMC translator

Retired Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Eu-Gene Han, a former ROK Commandant of the Marine Corps translator, gives a speech after being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2025. Eu-Gene Han served as the ROK CMC translator from July 2023 to November 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)