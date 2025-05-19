Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK recognizes achievements of former ROK CMC translator

    MARFORK recognizes achievements of former ROK CMC translator

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    Retired Republic of Korea Marine Corps 1st Lt. Eu-Gene Han, a former ROK Commandant of the Marine Corps translator, is recognized for achievements and is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2025. Eu-Gene Han served as the ROK CMC translator from July 2023 to November 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9051038
    VIRIN: 250520-M-QY860-1020
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, MARFORK recognizes achievements of former ROK CMC translator [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Marines
    NAM
    MARFORK
    ROKMC

