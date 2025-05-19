Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel Mariner arrives for LAFW 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Sailors assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron One place a banner alongside the Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 May 20, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 23:33
    This work, Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel Mariner arrives for LAFW 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Americas Navy 250
    LAFW2025
    USVMARINER

