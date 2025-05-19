Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel Mariner arrives for LAFW 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner sits pier side at the Port of Los Angeles in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 May 20, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)