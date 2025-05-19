Sailors assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron One place a banner alongside the Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 May 20, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9050645
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-GN902-4021
|Resolution:
|5167x2906
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel Mariner arrives for LAFW 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.