Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

Guatemalan National Police work with U.S. agents on vehicle take down and search and seizure tactics as part of the interagency training during CENTAM Guardian 25, Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2025. CG25 fosters stronger partnerships by enabling the combined forces to effectively address shared security challenges, including transnational crime and humanitarian crises.(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)