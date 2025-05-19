Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, CENTAM Guardian 25, Exercise Director, addresses Guatemalan National Police during close range small arms tactics as part of the interagency training during CG25, Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2025. CG25 promotes information sharing and best practices among partner nations, improving collective capacity for security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 9050638
    VIRIN: 250514-F-TM212-1084
    Resolution: 5070x4024
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

