Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, CENTAM Guardian 25, Exercise Director, addresses Guatemalan National Police during close range small arms tactics as part of the interagency training during CG25, Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2025. CG25 promotes information sharing and best practices among partner nations, improving collective capacity for security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)