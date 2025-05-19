Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    El Salvadoran and Honduran National Police members exercise building clearing and firearm fundamentals with our U.S. FBI attaches during CENTAM Guardian 25 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)

    This work, Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

