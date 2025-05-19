Interagency tactics training as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

El Salvadoran and Honduran National Police members exercise building clearing and firearm fundamentals with our U.S. FBI attaches during CENTAM Guardian 25 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2025. CG25 brings together military and security personnel from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, demonstrating a united front against our region’s shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson)