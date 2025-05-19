Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    The 368th Engineer Battalion provided command and control for a team of engineers and quartermaster Soldiers to construct a petroleum pipeline April 5-19, 2025, at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. The team consisted of Rutland, Vermont based 424th Engineer Construction Company and for active-duty surveyors from Fort Knox’s 19th Engineer Battalion, active-duty Soldiers from Fort Cavazos’, 53rd Quartermaster Company, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Fremont, Nebraska based 728th Quartermaster Company. (Courtesy photos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9050634
    VIRIN: 250412-A-PP983-7862
    Resolution: 3213x5712
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot
    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot
    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot
    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot
    The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download