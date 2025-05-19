The 368th Engineer Battalion leads pipeline construction at Fort Barfoot

The 368th Engineer Battalion provided command and control for a team of engineers and quartermaster Soldiers to construct a petroleum pipeline April 5-19, 2025, at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. The team consisted of Rutland, Vermont based 424th Engineer Construction Company and for active-duty surveyors from Fort Knox’s 19th Engineer Battalion, active-duty Soldiers from Fort Cavazos’, 53rd Quartermaster Company, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Fremont, Nebraska based 728th Quartermaster Company. (Courtesy photos)
