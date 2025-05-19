Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All-American Week Family Fun Run [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    All-American Week Family Fun Run

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    During All-American Week 2025, veterans and paratroopers participated in the annual run alongside their families at Stang Field following a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights Parachute Team. This year's theme, "We're All-American and Proud to Be," celebrates the legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 19:41
    Photo ID: 9050376
    VIRIN: 250520-A-BQ153-9593
    Resolution: 1601x1067
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-American Week Family Fun Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run
    All-American Week Family Fun Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download