During All-American Week 2025, veterans and paratroopers participated in the annual run alongside their families at Stang Field following a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights Parachute Team. This year's theme, "We're All-American and Proud to Be," celebrates the legacy of the 82nd Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9050365
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-BQ153-3921
|Resolution:
|1910x1273
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, All-American Week Family Fun Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.