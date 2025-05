Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners, conduct a boarding on a 26-foot recreational vessel in the vicinity of Lummus Park, Florida, May 17, 2025. The owner of the recreational vessel was reportedly operating as an illegal small passenger vessel in violation of an active Captain of the Port order issued July 2, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)