Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners, conduct a boarding on a 50-foot motor yacht, Dolce Vita I, in the vicinity of Lummus Park, Florida, May 18, 2025. The owner of Dolce Vita I was reportedly operating as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel in violation of an active Captain of the Port order issued February 2025, for failing to provide the charterer with a choice of crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)