Coast Guard Sector Miami law enforcement officers, along with federal and state law enforcement partners, conduct a boarding on a 46-foot cabin cruiser, Isabella, in the vicinity of Lummus Park, Florida, May 18, 2025. The owner of Isabella was reportedly operating as an illegal small passenger vessel in violation of an active Captain of the Port order issued two days prior, for failing to properly execute a charter agreement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)