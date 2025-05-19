Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Leadership assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, pose for a group photo with Philippine Air Force leadership, during Exercise Balikatan 2025, Manila, Philippines, Apr. 28, 2025. 129th Rescue Wing leadership met with Philippine Air Force leadership during a Key Leader Exchange to discuss future integration and collaboration in support of Exercise Balikatan. 129th Rescue Wing leadership met with Philippine Air Force leadership during a Key Leader Exchange to discuss future integration and collaboration in support of Exercise Balikatan.



Balikatan, translates to “shoulder to shoulder”, is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)