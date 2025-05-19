Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan (right), Wing Commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, meets with Brig. Gen. Joselito Lopena (left), Wing Commander of the 220th Airlift Wing, Philippine Air Force, during Exercise Balikatan 2025, Manila, Philippines, Apr. 28, 2025. 129th Rescue Wing leadership met with Philippine Air Force leadership during a Key Leader Exchange to discuss future integration and collaboration in support of Exercise Balikatan. 

    Balikatan, translates to “shoulder to shoulder”, is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 9049401
    VIRIN: 250428-Z-KL412-2049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.41 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange
    Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    129th Rescue Wing
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download