Balikatan 25: Key Leader Exchange

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Keegan (right), Wing Commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, presents Brig. Gen. Alvin Hate (left), Wing Commander of the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing, Philippine Air Force, a gift during Exercise Balikatan 2025, Manila, Philippines, Apr. 28, 2025. 129th Rescue Wing leadership met with Philippine Air Force leadership during a Key Leader Exchange to discuss future integration and collaboration in support of Exercise Balikatan.



Balikatan, translates to “shoulder to shoulder”, is a longstanding annual exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos)