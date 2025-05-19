Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Beautiful Bald Eagle, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial operation technician, explains a pamphlet at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2025. The 436th CPTS is responsible for funds accounting and budget planning, programming, execution and analysis. The squadron also supports Air Mobility Command worldwide mobility requirements through funds disbursement, travel order processing and deployment of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9049055
    VIRIN: 250429-F-HB412-2097
    Resolution: 7899x5266
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission
    Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Dover AFB
    AMC
    ContentCollectionWeek
    Content Collection Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download