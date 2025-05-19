Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Escobar, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial operation supervisor, studies input data at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 1, 2025. The 436th CPTS is responsible for funds accounting and budget planning, programming, execution and analysis. The squadron also supports Air Mobility Command worldwide mobility requirements through funds disbursement, travel order processing and deployment of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)