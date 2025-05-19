Behind the numbers: 436th CPTS finance Airmen power the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kobina Nunoo, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial operation technician, uses a calculator at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 1, 2025. The 436th CPTS is responsible for funds accounting and budget planning, programming, execution and analysis. The squadron also supports Air Mobility Command worldwide mobility requirements through funds disbursement, travel order processing and deployment of personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)