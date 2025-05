Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Henry Seiden, Joe Martin, Benny Peters, Dee Lexandra, Joe McCoy and Aaron Curlin, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members from Flotilla 14-07 in St. Augustine, pose for photo during a National Safe Boating Week event at the Vilano boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, May 18, 2025. The Auxiliary members were conducting vessel safety checks to ensure recreational boats had key safety equipment required by state and federal regulations on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy of Henry Seiden)