U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members from Flotilla 14-07 in St. Augustine set up and prepare to conduct vessel safety checks at the Vilano boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, May 18, 2025. The event was part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the U.S. Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy of Henry Seiden)