Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joe McCoy, a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member from Flotilla 14-07 in St. Augustine, conducts a vessel safety check during National Safe Boating Week at the Vilano boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, May 18, 2025. A vessel safety check is a free, courtesy inspection of a recreational boat to verify the presence and condition of key safety equipment required by state and federal regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy of Henry Seiden)