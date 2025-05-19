Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anton Stone, middle, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration contractor, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, left, and Senior Airman Gianni Giroldi, both 386th ECES HVAC-R specialists, add refrigerant to a mini-split unit during a service call within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Stone and his team responded to a report of a unit blowing hot air. After replacing the filters and recharging the system, they restored the unit to normal operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)