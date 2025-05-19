Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Anton Stone, middle, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration contractor, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, left, and Senior Airman Gianni Giroldi, both 386th ECES HVAC-R specialists, add refrigerant to a mini-split unit during a service call within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2025. Stone and his team responded to a report of a unit blowing hot air. After replacing the filters and recharging the system, they restored the unit to normal operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9047741
    VIRIN: 250421-F-MC101-1112
    Resolution: 3828x2557
    Size: 414.29 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action
    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action
    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    USAFCENT
    386AEW
    Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration (HVAC-R)
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download