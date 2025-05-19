Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action [Image 2 of 3]

    Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gianni Giroldi, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, adjusts a gauge manifold while servicing an AC unit with Anton Stone, 386th ECES HVAC-R contractor, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. HVAC-R technicians responded to a call by clearing clogged filters and recharging the system with refrigerant, restoring proper cooling to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9047740
    VIRIN: 250421-F-MC101-1105
    Resolution: 4209x2811
    Size: 343.9 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering
    USAFCENT
    386AEW
    Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration (HVAC-R)
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

