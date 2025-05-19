Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gianni Giroldi, left, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, adjusts a gauge manifold while servicing an AC unit with Anton Stone, 386th ECES HVAC-R contractor, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. HVAC-R technicians responded to a call by clearing clogged filters and recharging the system with refrigerant, restoring proper cooling to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)