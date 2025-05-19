Cool under pressure: 386th ECES HVAC technicians in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, checks refrigerant pressure levels during a service call within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21, 2025. HVAC-R technicians play a crucial role by ensuring all AC units remain fully operational on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)