Japanese-American Festival K-9 Event: Day One

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section conduct a K-9 demonstration during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9047515
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-MU556-1283
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
