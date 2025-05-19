Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese-American Festival K-9 Event: Day One [Image 2 of 5]

    Japanese-American Festival K-9 Event: Day One

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Odea and military working dog Rroswell, assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog section, conducts a K-9 demonstration during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 00:57
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Japanese-American Festival K-9 Event: Day One [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    festival
    friendship
    allies
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

