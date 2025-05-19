Fueling careers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOUNT JULIET, TENN. – As a petroleum supply specialist during most of his career, Chicago native, Sgt. 1st Class Curtis L. Thompson, a recruiter assigned to Mount Juliet U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Mount Juliet, Tenn., conducts and interview with a walk-in applicant interested in becoming an U.S. Army aviator or ranger.