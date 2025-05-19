More than checking off the blocks

MOUNT JULIET, TENN. – To join the Armed Forces, there are several requirements for enlistment such as educational documents. Staff Sgt. Keith M. Lowe, a recruiter assigned to Mount Juliet U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Mount Juliet, Tenn., gathers an applicant’s diploma and certificates to scan during a scheduled appointment May 19, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9047406
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-EO764-2730
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
