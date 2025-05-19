More than checking off the blocks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOUNT JULIET, TENN. – To join the Armed Forces, there are several requirements for enlistment such as educational documents. Staff Sgt. Keith M. Lowe, a recruiter assigned to Mount Juliet U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Mount Juliet, Tenn., gathers an applicant’s diploma and certificates to scan during a scheduled appointment May 19, 2025.



