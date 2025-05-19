Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than checking off the blocks [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    More than checking off the blocks

    MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Wilson A. Rivera 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Nashville

    MOUNT JULIET, TENN. – To join the Armed Forces, there are several requirements for enlistment such as educational documents. Staff Sgt. Keith M. Lowe, a recruiter assigned to Mount Juliet U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Mount Juliet, Tenn., gathers an applicant’s diploma and certificates to scan during a scheduled appointment May 19, 2025.

    To learn more about U.S. Army career opportunities, contact a local recruiter or visit GoArmy.com.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 23:39
    Photo ID: 9047404
    VIRIN: 250519-A-EO764-6570
    Resolution: 2784x4176
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than checking off the blocks [Image 6 of 6], by Wilson A. Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than checking off the blocks
    More than checking off the blocks
    More than checking off the blocks
    Fueling careers
    Fueling careers
    Fueling careers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting Station
    Recruiter
    U.S. Army Recruiting Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download