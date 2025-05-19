Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAFW Educational Fly Out [Image 6 of 7]

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LONG BEACH, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Sailors attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 escort Los Angeles Unified School District educators onto the MH-60S Seahawk as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025, May 19, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment,
    participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during
    the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAFW Educational Fly Out [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Trevonte Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

