LAFW Educational Fly Out

LONG BEACH, Calif. (May 19, 2025) Sailors attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 provide a safety brief to Los Angeles Unified School District educators as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025, May 19, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that

allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly

1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment,

participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during

the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)