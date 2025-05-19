LAFW Educational Fly Out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (May 19, 2025) A Sailor attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 assists in donning flight gear for a member of the Los Angeles Unified School District educators as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025, May 19, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)